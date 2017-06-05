West Africa: Macron Meets Cote d'Ivoi...

West Africa: Macron Meets Cote d'Ivoire's Ouattara, Senegal's Sall

French President Emmanuel Macron was to meet Cte d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara on Sunday and Senegal's President Macky Sall on Monday, the first African heads of state to visit the Elyse presidential palace since his election last month. As French voters cast their ballots in the first round of a parliamentary election on Sunday, Macron will welcome Ouattara to the Elyse for a meeting and press conference.

