The Racist Caricatures of African Sol...

The Racist Caricatures of African Soldiers that Soothed French Colonial Anxieties

Friday Jun 2

With a Weapon and a Grin , a new book by Stephan Likosky, traces the iconography used to infantilize African soldiers who fought in the French army during World War I. An iconic image of the tirailleur sA©nA©galais used in an ad fora the breakfast drink Banania The image of a smiling woman from Antilles, standing between two bushels of bananas, was the first image used in 1912 to advertise Banania , a banana-flavored chocolate drink most widely distributed in France. Three years later, she was replaced with a smiling African man holding a spoon of the drink like a child and accompanied with the slogan, "Y'a bon" - a phrase of pidgin French that translates to, "It's good."

Chicago, IL

