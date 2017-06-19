Senegal to boost its child protection...

Senegal to boost its child protection policy

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: India.com

Dakar, June 17 Senegal's Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Mariama Sarr has said that the country has set itself goals of accelerating the protection of children, eradicating poverty and hunger and provide its citizens access to quality education. Sarr was speaking on Friday at the 27th African Child Day and the 29th National Child Week.

Chicago, IL

