Senegal: The Little Shrub Making a Big Difference in Rural Senegal
In India, its dried leaves are used as a hair conditioner; in east Africa it's fed to livestock; Mauritanians smoke its seeds; and in rural Senegal, where it goes by the name of leydour, its medicinal uses are helping many make up for the agricultural losses brought about by climate change. Senna italica is a deciduous perennial herb that can be harvested year-round - one of the reasons its cultivation is catching on in parts of Senegal.
