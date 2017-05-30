Senegal: Senegal's Oil Boom Sparks Cl...

Senegal: Senegal's Oil Boom Sparks Climate Change Fears

Senegal's growing oil sector received a 25-million-euro boost from the World Bank on Wednesday to help it negotiate complex oil and gas contracts. But the oil boom has sparked concerns the country may not keep its commitment to the Paris climate deal.



