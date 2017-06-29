Senegal: Senegalese Women Revive Appetite for Traditional Grains

"We're at the point now where we can secure high-quality raw materials in sufficient quantities and at stable prices" After years of watching working mothers switch from feeding their children Senegalese grains to imported rice, Bineta Coulibaly decided to take action. Traditionally in Senegal, women would use locally produced, nutrient-rich millet flour to make couscous, arraw , or thiacry by hand in the home.

