Senegal artist a legend fusing West African, modern dance

Students stretch before rehearsal at the Ecole des Sables founded by legendary Senegalese dancer and choreographer Germain Acognyin in Toubab Diallaw, Senegal Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Some 18-23 students across the continent come for three years each for three to five month periods, on scholarship, to learn and explore their lives as artists.

