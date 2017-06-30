Self-taught, spurred on by love: Senegal's star food blogger

As a girl, Karelle Vignon-Vullierme loved eating the Beninese dishes her mother cooked but never bothered following her into the kitchen to learn how to make them herself. But that has not stopped the Senegal-based blogger, now in her 30s, from building up an adoring online audience of thousands by whipping up mouth-watering meals from all corners of the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.