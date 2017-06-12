New digital venture fund from Orange
Orange is strengthening its corporate venture strategy by creating a new Africa section in its flagship programme for investment in startups, Orange Digital Ventures. It will look at projects in Africa in areas such as new connectivities, Fintech, the internet of things, energy and e-health.
