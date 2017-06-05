Netanyahu in Africa Israel-Senegal di...

Netanyahu in Africa Israel-Senegal diplomatic crisis ends

Sunday Jun 4

Israel and Senegal declared on Sunday an end to the diplomatic crisis stemming from Senegal's sponsorship on an anti-settlement UN Security Council resolution last December, following a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Senegal President Macky Sall. Netanyahu and Sall met on the sidelines of the Economic Community of Western African States .

Chicago, IL

