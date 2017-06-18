Mali resort under attack by gunmen; at least 2 dead A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: https://usat.ly/2sEsaGR Fire can be seen by the swimming pool of the Campement Kangaba, a tourist resort near Bamako, Mali, on June 18, 2017, after gunmen attacked the resort hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.