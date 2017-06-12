Lady Brexit meets Monsieur Europe: Ma...

Lady Brexit meets Monsieur Europe: May, Macron hold talks

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, tries to help Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, keep hold of her papers as they give a joint press conference, after a meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. After their talks, the two leaders will watch a France-England football match at the Stade de France that will honor victims of extremist attacks in both countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC