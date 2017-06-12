Kenya beat Uganda in Elgon cup

Kenya beat Uganda in Elgon cup

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: New Vision

Elgon Cup Result First Leg Kenya 23 Uganda 18 Rugby Cranes upcoming fixtures Gold Cup June 24 v Kenya July 1 v Senegal July 15 v Tunisia July 22 v Namibia August 5 v Zimbabwe Favourites Kenya held hosts Uganda scoreless in the second half as they rallied from a seven-point deficit to win the first leg of the Elgon Cup 23-18 at Legends. Stand-in captain Darwin Mukidza's flawless kicking , tries from Samson Onsomu and Martin Owilla plus all the other fundamentals that Kenya boasts over Uganda decided the hugely-attended affair and, we can safely add, the destiny of the 2017 Elgon Cup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC