Israel and New Zealand restore ties after spat over UN resolution

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Foreign Minister of New Zealand Murray McCully in Jerusalem, November 17, 2016. Israel on Tuesday said it will restore its diplomatic relations with New Zealand, returning its Israeli ambassador to Wellington, months after the two countries had a falling-out over a UN Security Council resolution condemning West Bank settlements.

