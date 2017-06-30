For poor migrants, Europe offers hope, if risk of death
Samba Issa Anne holds a photograph last month of his son Amadou Anne, right, who died trying to reach Europe by boat, with a friend at the Anne family compound at Tongo town in the Tambacounda region of Senegal. The grim fates of Amadou and his brother, who also died at sea on a separate journey, match those of a growing number of young African men who are determined to reach Europe - or die trying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC