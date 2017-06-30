For poor migrants, Europe offers hope, if risk of death

Samba Issa Anne holds a photograph last month of his son Amadou Anne, right, who died trying to reach Europe by boat, with a friend at the Anne family compound at Tongo town in the Tambacounda region of Senegal. The grim fates of Amadou and his brother, who also died at sea on a separate journey, match those of a growing number of young African men who are determined to reach Europe - or die trying.

