European Development Days focus on private sector
The European Development Days , often called the 'Davos of Development' opened on Wednesday in Brussels, with many of the VIP speakers stressing that in a difficult international context, the public sector cannot go it alone and therefore the role of the private sector is key. The two-day event, now in its 11th year, gathered some 7000 participants, becoming the biggest of its kind.
