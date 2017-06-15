EU pledges nearly $160 million to support northeast Nigeria
DAKAR, Senegal - The European Union has announced a support package of nearly $160 million for recovery and reconstruction in Nigeria's Borno state, which has been devastated by attacks from homegrown Islamic extremist group Boko Haram. The EU said Thursday the northeastern state is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis.
