Cranes delayed in Dakar
We don't imagine how our flight had to get a problem but we are not off the focus because this is what everyone who comes here goes through anyway Uganda Cranes were delayed at Leopold Sedar Sengor International airport in Dakar, Senegal for eight hours after their flight plane; number VR8001 developed a technical fault thus delaying in Burkina Faso. Uganda Cranes is expected to play their opening match of the 2019 AFCON qualifier at Estdio da Vrzea, Praia at 7:30pm After discussion with the officials at the airport, head of delegation Denis Mbidde had the flight rescheduled for 12:30pm Dakar time .
