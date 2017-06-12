Africa and the Gulf crisis: the peril...

Africa and the Gulf crisis: the peril of picking sides

Decisions by African states to take sides in the Gulf rift could have long-term impact on their citizens, analysts warn. As the Gulf crisis enters its third week, the decision to cut or downgrade diplomatic ties with Qatar by nine African countries could have a long-term impact on the nationals of those countries, analysts warned.

