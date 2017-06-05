AFCON 2019 qualifier: Senegal thump E...

AFCON 2019 qualifier: Senegal thump Equatorial Guinea in Dakar

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Senegal have gotten their Group A campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers off to a winning start by defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-0 on Saturday night. The result at the Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor in Dakar sees the Teranga Lions join Madagascar on three points at the top of the standings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC