AFCON 2019 qualifier: Senegal thump Equatorial Guinea in Dakar
Senegal have gotten their Group A campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers off to a winning start by defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-0 on Saturday night. The result at the Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor in Dakar sees the Teranga Lions join Madagascar on three points at the top of the standings.
