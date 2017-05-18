UN: 300,000 children migrating solo, ...

UN: 300,000 children migrating solo, up nearly fivefold

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, a 14-year old unaccompanied minor, a migrant from Afghanistan, showers on a cold day near an old train carriage where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia. More than 300,000 children traveling alone have been recorded in a two-year period, the U.N. children's agency said Wednesday, May 17, 2017 marking a dramatic escalation of a dangerous trend that has forced some young refugees into slavery and prostitution.

