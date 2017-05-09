Senegalese president says to pursue common development with China
Senegalese President Macky Sall on Monday said his country will work with China for common development in the spirit of equality, friendship, solidarity and coordination. Sall told visiting Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries is fully compatible with Senegal's development needs and that Senegal will always take China as a special and important partner.
