S.O.U.L. Power unites arts community for youth outreach and music education

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Charleston City Paper

The brainchild of local hip-hop artist and sound engineer Cody Dixon, S.O.U.L. Power Productions is an emerging nonprofit that focuses on giving opportunities to budding musicians in ways that also uplift the local community. Dixon says the organization aims to foster a stronger arts scene through a heavy focus on music education and youth outreach.

Chicago, IL

