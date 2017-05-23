Robotics Contest for Youth Promotes I...

Robotics Contest for Youth Promotes Innovation in Africa

Monday

Several hundred middle school and high school students from Senegal and surrounding countries spent last week in Dakar building robots, and organizers hoped to encourage African governments and private donors to invest more in science and math education throughout the continent. Rokyaha Cisse, 17, from Dakar, adjusts her team's robot at the 2017 Pan-African Robotics Competition in Dakar, Senegal, May 19, 2017.

