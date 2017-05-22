President returns from 3-nation tour

President returns from 3-nation tour

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's visit to Senegal, Guinea and Cape Verde as productive. He said the visit would not only inure to the economic and bilateral benefit of Ghana but also strengthen the resolve for the attainment of the goals of the Economic Community of West African States .

Chicago, IL

