PM Modi emphasized on growing trade ties with Africa at ADB meeting

New Delhi, May 26 : The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Friday in which it said that Prime Minister Narendra held bilateral meetings with the visiting leaders of the Africa nations of Benin; Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire on the sidelines of 52nd annual meeting of the African Development Bank in Gandhinagar on May 23. The Prime Minister met President Patrice Talon of Benin; President Macky Sall of Senegal and Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan of Cote d'Ivoire. The MEA also said that Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama also called on the Prime Minister.

