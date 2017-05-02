Piracy attacks off West Africa nearly...

Piracy attacks off West Africa nearly doubled in 2016

Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Washington Post

DAKAR, Senegal - Pirate attacks off West Africa almost doubled in 2016, with the majority of incidents occurring off Nigeria's coast, a new report said Tuesday. Incidents of piracy and armed robbery at sea off West Africa increased from 54 in 2015 to 95 in 2016, according to the Oceans Beyond Piracy maritime project.

