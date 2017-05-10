NBA Opens Africa Academy in Push for ...

NBA Opens Africa Academy in Push for International Recruits

Thursday May 4

The National Basketball Association opened its first training academy in Africa on Thursday in a push to expand its presence on the continent and prepare more African players to enter the league, its vice president for Africa said. The academy is in Senegal, where a sports development program in partnership with the NBA has already produced professional players including Minnesota Timberwolves center-forward Gorgui Dieng.

Chicago, IL

