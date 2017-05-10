Kosmos Energy Announces Major Gas Discovery Offshore Senegal

Yakaar-1 is the first well in a series of four independent tests of the basin floor fan fairways, outboard of the proven slope channel trend opened with the Tortue-1 discovery. Located in the Cayar Offshore Profond block approximately 95 kilometers northwest of Dakar in nearly 2,550 meters of water, the well has been drilled to a total depth of approximately 4,700 meters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.