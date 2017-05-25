Initiative in Senegal Aims to Reduce ...

Initiative in Senegal Aims to Reduce Migration by Supporting Women Farmers

Tuesday May 23

An agricultural project in northern Senegal funded by the Italian government is taking a different approach to reducing migration by focusing not on the young men who travel to Europe, but on their female relatives. The project, Hadii Yahde, is funded by Italian Development Cooperation, an agency in Italy's foreign ministry.

