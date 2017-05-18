Ghana, Senegal to share oil experiences

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated his preparedness to share the experiences Ghana has gained in the management of its oil and gas resources, since its discovery in 2007, as well as the measures taken to ensure the prudent and effective use of the proceeds from their sale, with Senegal. According to Nana Akufo-Addo, "With the recent discovery of oil and gas in Senegal in commercial quantities, and with our experiences, I believe Ghana is well-equipped to share with you the dos and don'ts in the effective management of oil and gas revenues."

