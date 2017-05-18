Explosion occurs in Rome, no injuries reported: media
An explosion occurred near a post office in central Rome on Friday, Italian media reported, adding that no one appeared to have been injured in the blast, which may have been a paper or parcel bomb. Information service Luceverde, run by the Italian Automobile Club in collaboration with city police, said on Twitter that "technical checks" were being carried out near the post office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC