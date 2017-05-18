Explosion occurs in Rome, no injuries...

Explosion occurs in Rome, no injuries reported: media

Friday May 12

An explosion occurred near a post office in central Rome on Friday, Italian media reported, adding that no one appeared to have been injured in the blast, which may have been a paper or parcel bomb. Information service Luceverde, run by the Italian Automobile Club in collaboration with city police, said on Twitter that "technical checks" were being carried out near the post office.

Chicago, IL

