Electoral Promises Are Being Fulfilled -Prez
President Akufo-Addo says his government has begun fulfilling the promises made to Ghanaians in the run-up to the December 2016 elections and that sooner than later, Ghanaians will be witnesses to the immense benefits of the realisation of the pledges made to them. President Akufo-Addo indicated that he did not make the promises to win votes, as his political opponents sought to portray, but made them "to save the future of our country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC