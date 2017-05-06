Dozens of Nigerian girls are freed 3 ...

Dozens of Nigerian girls are freed 3 years after Boko Haram kidnapping

Saturday May 6

This file photo taken on October 19, 2016, shows 21 Chibok girls who were released by Boko Haram a week earlier. DAKAR, Senegal - Dozens of the nearly 300 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants just over three years ago in the Nigerian village of Chibok have been released, a senior Nigerian official said Saturday.

Chicago, IL

