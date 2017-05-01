Chad: The Habre Trial - the Future fo...

Chad: The Habre Trial - the Future for African Justice?

9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The decision by the Appeals Chamber of the Extraordinary African Chambers to uphold Hissne Habr's life sentence for war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture is the final step in a 25-year campaign for justice by his victims. The appeal, which was launched by the former Chadian president's court-appointed defence team bizarrely without his consent, had questioned a number of technical points of his trial, including the competence and experience of one of the judges.

Chicago, IL

