Cash-strapped cities struggle to clean up their climate act

The world's cities cannot take action fast enough to keep global warming within internationally agreed limits because they lack the money to pay for low-carbon infrastructure, experts say. James Alexander, director of the finance programme at the C40 network of megacities committed to tackling climate change, said its 91 cities would by 2025 have used up their share of the "carbon budget" still available to hold global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius if they don't reduce emissions more rapidly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.