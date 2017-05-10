Cambodian UN peacekeeper killed in Ce...

Cambodian UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A Cambodian soldier who leads a troop takes the oath of the United Nations mission in Mali and South Sudan in Africa during a send-off ceremony for the Cambodian military personnel at the Royal Cambodian Air Force The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing of four peacekeepers in Central African Republic following an attack on their convoy late in the day before by Christian militants in the southeast of the country, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said . The U.N. mission has 13,000 peacekeepers on the ground, but some civilians complain it does not do enough to protect them against dozens of armed groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,925,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC