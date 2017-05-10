Cambodian UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
A Cambodian soldier who leads a troop takes the oath of the United Nations mission in Mali and South Sudan in Africa during a send-off ceremony for the Cambodian military personnel at the Royal Cambodian Air Force The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing of four peacekeepers in Central African Republic following an attack on their convoy late in the day before by Christian militants in the southeast of the country, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said . The U.N. mission has 13,000 peacekeepers on the ground, but some civilians complain it does not do enough to protect them against dozens of armed groups.
