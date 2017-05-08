African Petroleum says holds Senegal ...

African Petroleum says holds Senegal oil block claimed by Total

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Reuters

African Petroleum, an oil firm founded by Romanian-Australian businessman Frank Timis, said in a statement it still owns a license to explore an oil block off the coast of Senegal that French oil major Total said it bought this week. The claim could set up a battle over potentially lucrative exploration licenses just as the poor West African country is preparing to begin oil production after a series of promising discoveries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC