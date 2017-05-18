Africa pitch to counter China road project
New Delhi, May 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a small group of visiting African leaders in Gandhinagar next week as a part of India's efforts to contrast its development assistance initiatives with those proposed by China under the One Belt One Road project. Senegal President Macky Sall, Benin President Patrice Talon, Ivory Coast Vice-President Daniel Duncan and Comoros Vice-President A.S. Hassani will attend the meeting of the African Development Bank that Modi will address.
