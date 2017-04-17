VIDEO: Anti-piracy effort complete

VIDEO: Anti-piracy effort complete

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Leading Seaman Jarred Barrieau and crew prepare for Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Moncton's arrival in Dakar harbour, Senegal, Africa on Monday. Two Royal Canadian Navy ships are heading home to Halifax after completing a 12-day anti-piracy exercise last week titled Obangame Express 17 in Africa's Gulf of Guinea.

Chicago, IL

