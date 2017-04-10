UPDATE 2-Senegal to issue Eurobond in April -finance minister
Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects that it hopes will push economic growth above 7 percent from next year, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday. Ba declined to give the amount of the issuance or its maturity.
