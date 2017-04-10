Two seniors will start a school in Senegal with funds from President's Engagement Prize
The two seniors received the President's Engagement Prize and plan to use the $100,000 cash prize to launch Project Y.V.E.T.A. and continue the work they started at Penn. The school's mission is to teach children agricultural and literacy skills, Zoumanigui said, in order to combat a widespread problem in the area.
