Senegal's Good Friday Dish Is A Treat...

Senegal's Good Friday Dish Is A Treat For Both Christians And Muslims

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

Marie-Victoire Sow Carvalho is busy in the annex to her kitchen in Dakar, dishing out giant ladles full of a traditional Senegalese Easter treat. It's called ngalakh - a delectable mix of millet, groundnut paste, bouye , sugar, vanilla essence and orange blossom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC