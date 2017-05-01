Senegal court upholds life sentence f...

Senegal court upholds life sentence for Chad ex-leader Habre

Thursday Apr 27

In this Monday May 30, 2016 file photo, Chad's former dictator Hissene Habre raises his hand during court proceedings in Dakar, Senegal. An appeals court in Senegal has upheld the life sentence for former Chad dictator Hissene Habre on war crimes charges.

Chicago, IL

