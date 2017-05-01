Senegal Court Upholds Life Sentence for Chad ex-Leader Habre
Chad's former dictator Hissene Habre raises his hands after sentencing during court proceedings in Dakar, Senegal, May 30, 2016. An appeals court in Senegal has upheld the life sentence of former Chad dictator Hissene Habre on war crimes charges.
