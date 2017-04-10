Senegal arrests three suspected forei...

Senegal arrests three suspected foreign jihadists

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

DAKAR: Senegalese police said on Tuesday that they had arrested three suspected foreign jihadists in the capital Dakar, the second such series of arrests this year. Two Moroccans were taken into custody on March 29 for alleged ties to Islamic State, the police said in a statement, while a Nigerian was arrested on April 1 as he left the Nigerian embassy, on suspicion of recruiting for Boko Haram.

