See What's On this Month at the Wild Project

Avant Media's Tangets Series, NY No Limits Film Series, The CURRENT SESSIONS, and Spotlight On fest included the East Village venue's April programming. On Now: April 11 TIGUE X Randy Gibson: Resonating Apparitions Produced by Avant Media for their 2017 Tangents series Performance schedule: Tuesday at 8pm Tickets: $21 TIGUE performs the World Premiere of a new work for percussion, harmonic resonators, and projection by time-artist Randy Gibson.

