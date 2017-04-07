See What's On this Month at the Wild Project
Avant Media's Tangets Series, NY No Limits Film Series, The CURRENT SESSIONS, and Spotlight On fest included the East Village venue's April programming. On Now: April 11 TIGUE X Randy Gibson: Resonating Apparitions Produced by Avant Media for their 2017 Tangents series Performance schedule: Tuesday at 8pm Tickets: $21 TIGUE performs the World Premiere of a new work for percussion, harmonic resonators, and projection by time-artist Randy Gibson.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
