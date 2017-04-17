Pilot captures timelapse of night fli...

Pilot captures timelapse of night flight from Europe to SA

56 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

While traveling from Europe to South America, Sales Wick shot the mesmerising flight - highlighting glowing cities and the glittering Milky Way. The 5,000 mile journey was shot using a Sony a7S camera from the cockpit of an Airbus A340 passenger flying at 500mph .

