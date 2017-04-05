Independence Day of Senegal
Senegal celebrated its 57th Independence Day on April 4. For many years, Senegal was under various European colonies until the French government was able to seize the opportunity to govern the country at the start of 17th century. The national holiday commemorates Senegal's independence from France on April 4, 1960.
Read more at Manila Bulletin.
