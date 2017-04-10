IMF Staff Completes the Fourth PSI Re...

IMF Staff Completes the Fourth PSI Review Visit to Senegal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Reaching the Plan Senegal Emergent objectives also requires a faster pace of reform to promote private investment, including foreign investment A staff team from the International Monetary Fund , led by Mr. Ali Mansoor, visited Dakar from March 30 through April 12, 2017, to engage in discussions as part of the fourth review of the three-year arrangement under the Policy Support Instrument approved in June 2015. "The macroeconomic performance remained solid in 2016, with GDP growth above 6 percent for the second consecutive year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France, Senegal to expand fight in region again... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sana 1
News Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15) Sep '16 Cosaan-Seereer 2
News South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mabale MG 1
News Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mikey 2
News Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15) Mar '15 SunceTiKrvavo 9
To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13) Jan '15 pannu punjabi 5
News Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14) Nov '14 Education Department 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC